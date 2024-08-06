Evaluating Horace Mann Educators: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Horace Mann Educators, revealing an average target of $38.5, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. This current average has decreased by 2.11% from the previous average price target of $39.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Horace Mann Educators is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wilma Burdis Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $42.00 - Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $40.00 $42.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $35.00 $37.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $37.00 $39.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Horace Mann Educators. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Horace Mann Educators compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Horace Mann Educators's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp is a diversified insurance holding company that markets and underwrites personal lines of property and casualty insurance, retirement annuities, and life insurance. The company's property and casualty operations focus on automobile and homeowner insurance, while the retirement annuities are 403(b) tax-qualified products. Horace Mann Educators markets its products to kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. The company uses several former teachers in its salesforce. Its segments include Property and Casualty, Supplemental & Group Benefits, Life & Retirement, and Corporate and Other.

Financial Milestones: Horace Mann Educators's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Horace Mann Educators's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.67% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Horace Mann Educators's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Horace Mann Educators's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Horace Mann Educators's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.45, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

