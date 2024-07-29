Evaluating Hartford Finl Servs Gr: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

Ratings for Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:HIG) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $113.0, along with a high estimate of $125.00 and a low estimate of $105.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.05% from the previous average price target of $108.60.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Hartford Finl Servs Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $115.00 $105.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $125.00 $112.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Buy $111.00 $113.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $116.00 $104.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $107.00 $109.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Lowers Neutral $114.00 $116.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $105.00 $105.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $111.00 $105.00 Jacob Kilstein Argus Research Raises Buy $110.00 $104.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Neutral $116.00 $113.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hartford Finl Servs Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hartford Finl Servs Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Hartford Finl Servs Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Hartford Finl Servs Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Hartford Finl Servs Gr

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc offers a diverse range of property and casualty insurance, group benefits, and mutual fund services to a customer base of individuals and corporations. It operates in five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Hartford Funds, as well as a Corporate category.

Key Indicators: Hartford Finl Servs Gr's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Hartford Finl Servs Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.44%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.33%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hartford Finl Servs Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.81%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hartford Finl Servs Gr's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.94%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Hartford Finl Servs Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.28, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

