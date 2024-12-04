Evaluating Hanmi Financial: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $23.42, along with a high estimate of $29.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. This current average has increased by 10.63% from the previous average price target of $21.17.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Hanmi Financial among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $29.00 $24.00 Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $25.50 $20.00 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Raises Neutral $22.00 $20.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Maintains Neutral $21.00 $21.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $22.00 $20.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Lowers Neutral $21.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hanmi Financial. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hanmi Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Hanmi Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Hanmi Financial: A Closer Look

Hanmi Financial Corp is a Los Angeles-based bank that caters to Korean-Americans and other multi-ethnic communities across California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. The bank mainly focuses on small businesses and commercial and real estate loans. Hanmi also offers trade-finance products. The bank has several lending offices outside California and plans to expand outside the state mainly through acquisitions. The Bank's revenues are derived from interest and fees on loans, interest, and dividends on the securities portfolio, service charges on deposit accounts, and sales of SBA loans.

Understanding the Numbers: Hanmi Financial's Finances

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Hanmi Financial's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.17%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Hanmi Financial's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.61%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hanmi Financial's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.04%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hanmi Financial's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, Hanmi Financial faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

