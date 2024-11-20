Evaluating Griffon: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Griffon (NYSE:GFF) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $94.25, along with a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $85.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $86.50, the current average has increased by 8.96%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Griffon's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Outperform $100.00 $92.00 Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $100.00 $85.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Outperform $92.00 $84.00 Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $85.00 $85.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Griffon. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Griffon compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Griffon's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Griffon's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Griffon

Griffon Corp manufactures and markets residential, commercial and industrial garage doors to professional installing dealers and home center retail chains. It also provides non-powered landscaping products for homeowners and professionals. Its operating segments include Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Home and Building Products segment.

Financial Milestones: Griffon's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Griffon displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.85%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Griffon's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Griffon's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 27.87%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Griffon's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Griffon's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 7.59. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

