Evaluating Graphic Packaging Holding: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Graphic Packaging Holding, presenting an average target of $32.9, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $30.57, the current average has increased by 7.62%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Graphic Packaging Holding is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $35.00 $35.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $24.00 $21.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $35.00 $33.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $35.00 $33.00 Ghansham Panjabi Baird Raises Outperform $36.00 $30.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $33.00 $31.00 Lars Kjellberg Stifel Announces Buy $35.20 - Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Buy $30.00 $31.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Graphic Packaging Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Graphic Packaging Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Graphic Packaging Holding's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Graphic Packaging Holding analyst ratings.

About Graphic Packaging Holding

Graphic Packaging Holding Co is a holding company that manufactures and sells a variety of paper-based consumer packaging products through its subsidiaries. The company's reportable segments are; Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The majority of the revenue is generated from its Americas Paperboard Packaging segment which includes paperboard packaging sold predominantly to consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies and cups, lids and food containers sold to foodservice companies and quick-service restaurants (QSR) serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets in the Americas. Geographically, the company generates revenue from the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific regions.

Graphic Packaging Holding's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Graphic Packaging Holding faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.48% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Graphic Packaging Holding's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.49%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Graphic Packaging Holding's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 6.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Graphic Packaging Holding's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.71%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, Graphic Packaging Holding adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GPK

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Baird Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Keybanc Downgrades Sector Weight Underweight Dec 2021 BMO Capital Downgrades Outperform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for GPK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.