Evaluating Globus Medical: Insights From 11 Financial Analysts

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Globus Medical and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $88.91, accompanied by a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $78.00. Marking an increase of 13.19%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $78.55.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Globus Medical among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Drew Ranieri Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $100.00 $83.00 Drew Ranieri Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $83.00 $74.00 Mathew Blackman Stifel Raises Buy $92.00 $80.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $85.00 $79.00 Jason Wittes Roth MKM Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $92.00 $80.00 Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $88.00 $78.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $100.00 $80.00 Craig Bijou B of A Securities Raises Underperform $80.00 $55.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $78.00 $77.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $80.00 $78.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Globus Medical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Globus Medical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Globus Medical's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Globus Medical's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Globus Medical analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Globus Medical

Globus Medical Inc is a medical device company that develops and provides healthcare products and solutions to hospitals, physicians, and surgical centers. The firm's products are organized into two categories: musculoskeletal solutions, which include medical devices and instruments used mostly for spinal and orthopedic procedures, and enabling technologies, which include advanced computer systems developed for enhancing surgical capabilities. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated from musculoskeletal solutions products, and more than half of the revenue is earned in the United States.

Financial Insights: Globus Medical

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Globus Medical's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 63.1% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Globus Medical's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Globus Medical's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Globus Medical's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Globus Medical's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.13.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GMED

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Needham Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for GMED

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.