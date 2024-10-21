Evaluating Gilead Sciences: Insights From 15 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 15 analysts provided ratings for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $84.87, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.81% from the previous average price target of $78.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Gilead Sciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Berens Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $96.00 $74.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $94.00 $85.00 Aaron Gal Bernstein Announces Outperform $105.00 - Chris Schott JP Morgan Raises Overweight $100.00 $95.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $84.00 $76.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $100.00 $78.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $75.00 $74.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $70.00 $70.00 Joseph Catanzaro Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $95.00 $95.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $70.00 $70.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $74.00 $72.00 Robyn Karnauskas Truist Securities Raises Hold $83.00 $82.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $72.00 $71.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $70.00 $70.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $85.00 $80.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Gilead Sciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Gilead Sciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Gilead Sciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Gilead Sciences's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences develops and markets therapies to treat life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C. Gilead's acquisition of Pharmasset brought rights to hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which is also part of newer combination regimens that remain standards of care. Gilead is also growing its presence in the oncology market via acquisitions, led by CAR-T cell therapy Yescarta/Tecartus (from Kite) and breast and bladder cancer therapy Trodelvy (from Immunomedics).

Gilead Sciences: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Gilead Sciences showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.36% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Gilead Sciences's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 23.21%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gilead Sciences's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.01% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gilead Sciences's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.94%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Gilead Sciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.28.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

