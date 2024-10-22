Evaluating Gevo: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $11.31, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $3.25. This current average reflects an increase of 5.6% from the previous average price target of $10.71.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Gevo's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manav Gupta UBS Raises Neutral $3.25 $0.85 Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Gevo. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Gevo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Gevo's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Gevo's Background

Gevo Inc is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company engaged in the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks. Its operating segments are the Gevo segment, Renewable Natural Gas Segment, and the Agri-Energy segment. By its segments, it is involved in research and development activities related to the future production of SAF, commercial opportunities for other renewable hydrocarbon products and isobutanol, including the development of its biocatalysts, and the produces-pipeline quality methane gas captured from dairy cow manure.

Financial Insights: Gevo

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Gevo's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 24.12%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Gevo's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -399.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gevo's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gevo's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.36%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Gevo's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.14, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

