Evaluating Gates Industrial Corp: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $19.83, along with a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. Marking an increase of 1.17%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $19.60.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Gates Industrial Corp among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $19.00 - Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $22.00 $20.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $16.00 $15.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $20.00 $19.00 Michael Halloran Baird Lowers Outperform $22.00 $26.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $20.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Gates Industrial Corp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Gates Industrial Corp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Gates Industrial Corp's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Gates Industrial Corp's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Gates Industrial Corp analyst ratings.

About Gates Industrial Corp

Gates Industrial Corp PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company has two operating segments; Power Transmission and Fluid Power segments. The Power Transmission solutions convey power and control motion. It is used in applications in which belts, chains, cables, geared transmissions, or direct drives transfer power from an engine or motor to another part or system. The Fluid power solutions are used in applications in which hoses and rigid tubing assemblies either transfer power hydraulically or convey fluids, gases, or granular materials from one location to another. The company generates key revenue from the Power Transmission segment.

Gates Industrial Corp: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Gates Industrial Corp faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.43% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Gates Industrial Corp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gates Industrial Corp's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gates Industrial Corp's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Gates Industrial Corp's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.77. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GTES

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for GTES

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.