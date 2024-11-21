Evaluating Gates Industrial Corp: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $21.25, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $19.67, the current average has increased by 8.03%.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Gates Industrial Corp is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $23.00 $22.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $16.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $22.00 $21.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $19.00 -

Gates Industrial Corp PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company has two operating segments; Power Transmission and Fluid Power segments. The Power Transmission solutions convey power and control motion. It is used in applications in which belts, chains, cables, geared transmissions, or direct drives transfer power from an engine or motor to another part or system. The Fluid power solutions are used in applications in which hoses and rigid tubing assemblies either transfer power hydraulically or convey fluids, gases, or granular materials from one location to another. The company generates key revenue from the Power Transmission segment.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Gates Industrial Corp's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.83%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Gates Industrial Corp's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.73%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.51%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gates Industrial Corp's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.8, Gates Industrial Corp faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

