Evaluating First Citizens BancShares: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for First Citizens BancShares, presenting an average target of $2175.0, a high estimate of $2300.00, and a low estimate of $2000.00. Experiencing a 4.4% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $2275.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive First Citizens BancShares. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Elian JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $2300.00 $2550.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Lowers Neutral $2000.00 $2150.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Lowers Neutral $2150.00 $2450.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $2250.00 $1950.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Citizens BancShares. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Citizens BancShares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for First Citizens BancShares's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Inc is the bank holding company of First Citizens Bank & Trust Company. FCB was founded as the Bank of Smithfield in North Carolina and has expanded through both de novo branching and acquisitions. FCB currently operates in nearly half of the continental United States, but principally takes deposits in the Carolinas. The bank's operations have historically been influenced by the Holding family, which has traditionally held executive and director positions, as well as controlling a large percentage of its outstanding stock. FCB provides a wide range of retail and commercial banking services, including traditional lending and deposit-taking, as well as trust and wealth management. FCB's main source of revenue is net interest income.

Financial Insights: First Citizens BancShares

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: First Citizens BancShares's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.27%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 28.82%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Citizens BancShares's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Citizens BancShares's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.32%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: First Citizens BancShares's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.73. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

