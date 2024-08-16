Evaluating ESS Tech: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $1.23, a high estimate of $1.50, and a low estimate of $0.90. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 16.33%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of ESS Tech among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $0.90 $1.15 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $1.00 $1.25 Thomas Boyes TD Cowen Lowers Buy $1.50 $2.00 Justin Clare Roth MKM Announces Buy $1.50 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ESS Tech. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ESS Tech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for ESS Tech's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering ESS Tech: A Closer Look

ESS Tech Inc is a long-duration energy storage company specializing in iron flow battery technology. The company design and produce long-duration batteries predominantly using earth-abundant materials.

ESS Tech: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: ESS Tech displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 636.02%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ESS Tech's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -668.74%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ESS Tech's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -19.16%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.72%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

