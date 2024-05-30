Evaluating Equity Residential: Insights From 11 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $68.91, with a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $62.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $66.88, the current average has increased by 3.04%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Equity Residential among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Neutral $64.00 $61.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $72.00 $65.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $68.00 Brent Dilts UBS Raises Buy $75.00 $73.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $70.00 - Richard Anderson Wedbush Maintains Neutral $68.00 - Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $70.00 $62.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $70.00 $67.00 John Kim BMO Capital Raises Outperform $70.00 $68.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Buy $67.00 $71.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $62.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Equity Residential. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Equity Residential compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Equity Residential's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Equity Residential's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Equity Residential Better

Equity Residential owns a portfolio of 302 apartment communities with around 80,000 units and is developing two additional properties with 537 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York, Seattle, and Boston.

Key Indicators: Equity Residential's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Equity Residential's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Equity Residential's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 40.2%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equity Residential's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.66%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equity Residential's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.47% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.68.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

