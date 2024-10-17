Evaluating Equity Lifestyle Props: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $73.29, with a high estimate of $82.00 and a low estimate of $68.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.33% increase from the previous average price target of $69.58.

The perception of Equity Lifestyle Props by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Abramowitz Jefferies Announces Hold $72.00 - James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $82.00 $70.50 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $76.00 $73.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $73.00 $72.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Hold $70.00 $65.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $68.00 $68.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $72.00 $69.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Equity Lifestyle Props. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Equity Lifestyle Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Equity Lifestyle Props's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Equity Lifestyle Properties is a residential REIT that focuses on owning manufactured housing, residential vehicle communities, and marinas. The company currently has a portfolio of 452 properties across the U.S. with a higher concentration in the Sunbelt region with 38% of the company's properties located in Florida, 12% in Arizona, and 8% in California. Equity Lifestyle targets owning properties in attractive retirement destinations with over 70% of the company's properties either being age-restricted or having an average resident age over 55.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Equity Lifestyle Props's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Equity Lifestyle Props's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.88%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equity Lifestyle Props's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.39%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Equity Lifestyle Props's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.41, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

