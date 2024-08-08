Evaluating Envista Holdings: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $17.57, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Highlighting a 15.16% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $20.71.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Envista Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Cherny B of A Securities Lowers Buy $19.00 $22.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $18.00 $19.00 Rachel Vatnsdal JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $16.00 $23.00 Jonathan Bock Stifel Lowers Buy $18.00 $20.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $16.00 $18.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Neutral $17.00 $19.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $19.00 $24.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Envista Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Envista Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Envista Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Envista Holdings Corp is a dental products company. It develops, manufactures, and markets portfolios of dental consumables, equipment, and services to dental professionals. The company's business consists of two segments comprising Specialty Products and Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment develops, manufactures, and markets dental implant systems, including regenerative solutions, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment software and technologies, as well as orthodontic bracket systems, aligners, and lab products. The Company's Equipment & Consumables segment manufactures dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems.

Financial Insights: Envista Holdings

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Envista Holdings faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.57% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Envista Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.78%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Envista Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.57%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Envista Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.36%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4, Envista Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

