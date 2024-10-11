Evaluating Energizer Hldgs: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Energizer Hldgs (NYSE:ENR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 2 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $34.14, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $32.43, the current average has increased by 5.27%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Energizer Hldgs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Underweight $32.00 $29.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Raises Buy $40.00 $30.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Underweight $29.00 $28.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $38.00 $38.00 Robert Ottenstein Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $40.00 $42.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $28.00 $29.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Overweight $32.00 $31.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Energizer Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Energizer Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Energizer Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Energizer Hldgs's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Energizer Hldgs analyst ratings.

About Energizer Hldgs

Energizer Holdings Inc makes and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. Energizer offers batteries using lithium, alkaline, carbon-zinc, nickel-metal hydride, zinc-air, and silver oxide technologies. These products are sold under the Energizer, Rayovac, Varta and Eveready brands at performance and premium price segments. It also offers auto care products in the appearance, fragrance, performance, and air conditioning recharge product categories. The company operates in two geographical segments: Americas and International, of which the majority of its revenue is derived from the Americas segment.

Energizer Hldgs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Energizer Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.29%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Energizer Hldgs's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.24%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Energizer Hldgs's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -27.84%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Energizer Hldgs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Energizer Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 26.9. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

