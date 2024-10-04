Evaluating Eli Lilly Against Peers In Pharmaceuticals Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) in relation to its major competitors in the Pharmaceuticals industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Eli Lilly Background

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Eli Lilly and Co 109.06 58.79 20.56 22.5% $4.12 $9.13 35.98% Novo Nordisk AS 38.24 30.37 13.32 18.97% $35.74 $57.79 25.34% Johnson & Johnson 24.28 5.40 4.56 6.62% $7.8 $15.58 4.31% Merck & Co Inc 20.40 6.41 4.50 13.0% $7.45 $12.37 7.16% AstraZeneca PLC 37.83 6.12 4.95 5.01% $4.12 $10.76 13.33% Novartis AG 23.27 5.52 4.80 7.97% $5.25 $9.7 9.6% Sanofi SA 29.59 1.71 2.63 1.53% $2.03 $7.97 6.53% Zoetis Inc 37.45 17.42 9.83 12.45% $0.97 $1.69 8.3% GSK PLC 12.72 4.07 1.65 8.32% $2.31 $5.76 9.84% Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 43.08 0.82 1.46 1.26% $388.51 $821.04 14.11% Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd 19.96 3.76 3.85 4.84% $21.72 $46.34 13.87% Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC 18.40 1.78 1.95 4.52% $0.36 $0.91 6.95% Corcept Therapeutics Inc 39.86 7.89 8.76 6.14% $0.04 $0.16 39.15% Organon & Co 4.71 32.65 0.74 203.12% $0.43 $0.94 -0.06% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc 16.70 2.01 3.08 2.94% $0.08 $0.15 -4.36% Average 26.18 9.0 4.72 21.19% $34.06 $70.8 11.0%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Eli Lilly, we can identify the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 109.06 for this company is 4.17x above the industry average, indicating a premium valuation associated with the stock.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 58.79 which exceeds the industry average by 6.53x.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 20.56, surpassing the industry average by 4.36x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 22.5% that is 1.31% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $4.12 Billion is 0.12x below the industry average, suggesting potential lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $9.13 Billion, which indicates 0.13x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 35.98% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 11.0%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Eli Lilly can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Eli Lilly is positioned in the middle in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This suggests a balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a moderate level of debt while also relying on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Key Takeaways

For Eli Lilly in the Pharmaceuticals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to peers, indicating potentially overvalued stock. On the other hand, the high ROE and revenue growth suggest strong profitability and future prospects. However, the low EBITDA and gross profit may raise concerns about operational efficiency and sustainability. Overall, Eli Lilly's performance in terms of valuation metrics is mixed compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.