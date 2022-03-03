Evaluating EFIV Tailwinds

Momentum continues accruing for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) exchange traded funds, and that has broad-ranging implications throughout the category.

Importantly, ESG ETFs with straightforward methodologies are likely to continue garnering assets and investors' attention. Over the long haul, that could be a boon for the SPDR S&P ESG ETF (EFIV). EFIV has $420 million in assets under management and isn't even two years old.

“Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$9.81 billion during January,” said ETFGI, a London-based ETF research firm, in a note out Monday.

That marks a 37th consecutive month of inflows to ESG ETFs, which is a positive for EFIV. The SPDR fund tracks the S&P 500 ESG Index, which positions the ETF as an alternative to non-ESG broad market equity strategies. By applying the ESG overlay, EFIV's roster is smaller than the S&P 500's, but the fund's bench is still deep with 308 holdings.

EFIV could capture investors' attention for another reason: It's easily outpacing the traditional S&P 500 on a year-to-date basis, providing further confirmation that embracing ESG ETFs doesn't mean investors need to leave returns on the table.

“The S&P 500 decreased by 5.17% in January. Developed markets excluding the US, experienced a loss of 5.33% in January. All countries in developed markets experienced losses, with New Zealand suffering the biggest loss of 14.35%. Emerging markets decreased by 0.94% during January. Chile (up 12.44%) and Colombia (up 12.36%) gained the most, whilst Russia (down 8.74 %) and Poland (down 4.82%) witnessed the largest declines,” says ETFGI founder Deborah Fuhr.

EFIV allocates almost 31% of its roster to technology stocks, while the consumer discretionary and healthcare sectors combine for 26.6%. As noted above, this ESG ETF offers a straight methodology, which is a potentially alluring trait at a time when there's still a major need for ESG education.

“Confusion persists around what constitutes an ESG fund. According to PRI, a UN-supported initiative which seeks to understand the investment implications of ESG issues, 56% of adopters believe there is a lack of clarity in ESG definitions. ETFGI’s classification system attempts to provide greater precision, with ETFs/ETPs listed globally organised into categories, including core ESG products and theme-based groups, such as Clean/Alternative Energies and Gender Diversity,” concludes ETFGI.

