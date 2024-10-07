Evaluating Doximity: Insights From 11 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on Doximity (NYSE:DOCS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 6 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 5 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $34.45, with a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.49% increase from the previous average price target of $30.90.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Doximity is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Allen Lutz B of A Securities Raises Neutral $45.00 $32.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Raises Outperform $45.00 $41.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $40.00 $37.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Raises Neutral $30.00 $27.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Hold $35.00 $31.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $34.00 $29.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Raises Neutral $32.00 $29.00 Stephanie Davis Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $31.00 Scott Berg Needham Announces Buy $38.00 - Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $26.00 $25.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $19.00 $27.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Doximity. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Doximity compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Doximity's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Doximity's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Doximity

Doximity Inc is a digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. Its cloud-based platform provides members with tools specifically built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, securely coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Financial Milestones: Doximity's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Doximity's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.79%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 32.66%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Doximity's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.56%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Doximity's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.84% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, Doximity adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

