Evaluating Douglas Emmett: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $16.5, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average has increased by 11.86% from the previous average price target of $14.75.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Douglas Emmett is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $18.00 $15.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $16.00 $15.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $16.00 $14.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $16.00 $15.00

Delving into Douglas Emmett's Background

Douglas Emmett Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, and manages office and multifamily properties in Los Angeles, California and Honolulu, Hawaii in the U.S. The company focuses on owning assets in communities with large supply constraints, such as the affluent neighborhoods of Los Angeles. The vast majority of Douglas Emmett's real estate portfolio is comprised of office buildings in Los Angeles. Most of these assets are located in the areas of Sherman Oaks, Woodland Hills, and Beverly Hills in terms of total square feet. Douglas Emmett derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants. The vast majority of this also comes from its Los Angeles office buildings. The company's major tenants are legal, financial, and entertainment firms.

Douglas Emmett's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Douglas Emmett faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.01% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Douglas Emmett's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.29% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Douglas Emmett's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.48%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Douglas Emmett's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.11%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Douglas Emmett's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.57, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

