Evaluating Dianthus Therapeutics: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $47.2, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.47% increase from the previous average price target of $44.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Dianthus Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $52.00 $48.00 Steven Seedhouse Raymond James Raises Outperform $56.00 $51.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $48.00 - Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Dianthus Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Dianthus Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Dianthus Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Dianthus Therapeutics's market position.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering novel, monoclonal antibodies with improved selectivity and potency over existing complement therapies. The company is focused on developing next-generation complement therapeutics for patients living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives. The company's pipeline consists of DNTH103 a subcutaneous active C1s antibody.

Dianthus Therapeutics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Dianthus Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 92.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dianthus Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -945.09%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dianthus Therapeutics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -4.82%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dianthus Therapeutics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -4.69%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Dianthus Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

