Evaluating Datadog: Insights From 16 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 16 analysts have shared their insights on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 8 0 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 1 2M Ago 4 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $149.75, a high estimate of $165.00, and a low estimate of $98.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.39% lower than the prior average price target of $151.86.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Datadog by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yun Kim Loop Capital Maintains Buy $160.00 $160.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $165.00 $165.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Outperform $155.00 $155.00 Brian White Monness, Crespi, Hardt Announces Sell $98.00 - Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Raises Buy $155.00 $143.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $165.00 $165.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Outperform $155.00 $155.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $145.00 $152.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $140.00 $155.00 William Power Baird Raises Outperform $140.00 $130.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $165.00 $165.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Outperform $155.00 $155.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $146.00 $146.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $150.00 $130.00 Brad Reback Stifel Maintains Buy $152.00 - Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $150.00 $150.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Datadog. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Datadog compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Datadog's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Datadog's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Datadog: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Datadog showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 26.89% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Datadog's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Datadog's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Datadog's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.06%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.43.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

