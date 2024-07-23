Evaluating CrowdStrike Holdings Against Peers In Software Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) against its key competitors in the Software industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

CrowdStrike Holdings Background

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth CrowdStrike Holdings Inc 490.58 25.33 19.77 1.77% $0.11 $0.7 32.99% Microsoft Corp 38.38 13 13.98 8.93% $33.55 $43.35 17.03% Oracle Corp 37.78 44.38 7.47 43.89% $6.21 $10.36 3.26% ServiceNow Inc 80.82 19.17 16.48 4.41% $0.56 $2.08 24.19% Palo Alto Networks Inc 48.22 24.18 15.17 6.32% $0.33 $1.47 15.33% Gen Digital Inc 26.59 7.28 4.30 5.81% $0.49 $0.78 2.11% Monday.Com Ltd 574.73 13.71 14.84 0.85% $-0.0 $0.19 33.69% Dolby Laboratories Inc 41.41 3.18 6.19 4.1% $0.13 $0.33 -3.02% CommVault Systems Inc 33.57 19.81 6.76 55.72% $0.02 $0.18 9.74% Qualys Inc 33.26 13.10 9.47 10.29% $0.05 $0.12 11.57% Teradata Corp 75.12 56.50 1.76 21.16% $0.07 $0.28 -2.31% N-able Inc 94.40 3.69 6.08 1.05% $0.03 $0.1 13.96% Progress Software Corp 34.37 5.97 3.51 3.75% $0.05 $0.14 -1.78% SolarWinds Corp 194.83 1.53 2.54 1.14% $0.07 $0.17 3.94% Average 101.04 17.35 8.35 12.88% $3.2 $4.58 9.82%

Through an analysis of CrowdStrike Holdings, we can infer the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 490.58 for this company is 4.86x above the industry average, indicating a premium valuation associated with the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 25.33, which is 1.46x the industry average, CrowdStrike Holdings might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 19.77, surpassing the industry average by 2.37x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 1.77% that is 11.11% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $110 Million, which is 0.03x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $700 Million, which indicates 0.15x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 32.99% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 9.82%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining CrowdStrike Holdings in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Among its top 4 peers, CrowdStrike Holdings has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For CrowdStrike Holdings, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to industry peers, indicating potentially overvalued stock. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, CrowdStrike Holdings shows lower performance compared to its peers in the Software industry, suggesting room for improvement in operational efficiency and revenue generation.

