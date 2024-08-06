Evaluating Crescent Energy: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $17.8, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.11%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Crescent Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $20.00 $20.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $19.00 $20.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Announces Overweight $16.00 - Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $20.00 $19.00 William Janela Mizuho Raises Neutral $14.00 $13.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Crescent Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Crescent Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Crescent Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Crescent Energy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Co an independent energy company with a portfolio of assets in key basins across the lower 48 states. The company maintains a diverse portfolio of assets in key proven basins across the United States, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con. It seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted investment returns and predictable cash flows across cycles with a focus on operated oil and gas assets complemented by non‐operated assets, mineral and royalty interests, and midstream infrastructure.

Understanding the Numbers: Crescent Energy's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Crescent Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.41% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Crescent Energy's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.68%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crescent Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.31%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crescent Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Crescent Energy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.93. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

