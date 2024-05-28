Evaluating Colgate-Palmolive: Insights From 12 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $95.33, along with a high estimate of $107.00 and a low estimate of $84.00. This current average has increased by 4.86% from the previous average price target of $90.91.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Colgate-Palmolive among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $103.00 $101.00 Chris Graja Argus Research Raises Buy $107.00 $97.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $84.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $92.00 $90.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Buy $95.00 $94.00 Bryan Spillane B of A Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $95.00 $88.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Raises Buy $100.00 $95.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $84.00 $82.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Buy $94.00 $89.00 Robert Ottenstein Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $96.00 $90.00 Jason English Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $93.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Colgate-Palmolive. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Colgate-Palmolive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Colgate-Palmolive's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Colgate-Palmolive's Background

Since its founding in 1806, Colgate-Palmolive has grown to become a leading player in the household and personal care arena. In addition to its namesake oral care line, the firm manufactures shampoos, shower gels, deodorants, and homecare products that are sold in over 200 countries. International sales account for about 70% of its total business, including approximately 45% from emerging regions. It also owns specialty pet food maker Hill's, which primarily sells its products through veterinarians and specialty pet retailers.

Key Indicators: Colgate-Palmolive's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Colgate-Palmolive's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.18% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Colgate-Palmolive's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Colgate-Palmolive's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 162.81%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Colgate-Palmolive's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.14%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 37.78, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

