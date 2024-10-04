Evaluating Coherent: Insights From 15 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 15 analysts shared their evaluations of Coherent (NYSE:COHR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 9 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $82.93, a high estimate of $108.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. This current average has increased by 20.19% from the previous average price target of $69.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Coherent is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $108.00 $90.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Raises Buy $90.00 $65.00 Tim Savageaux Northland Capital Markets Raises Market Perform $50.00 $45.00 Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $85.00 $72.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $86.00 $78.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $84.00 $76.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $72.00 $58.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $84.00 $72.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $75.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $85.00 $66.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $75.00 $68.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $85.00 $75.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $75.00 $65.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Neutral $90.00 $55.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Coherent. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Coherent compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Coherent's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Coherent's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Coherent analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Coherent

Coherent Corp engaged in materials, networking, and lasers, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and lasers for use in the industrial, communications, electronics and instrumentation markets. The firm operates in three segments Networking, Materials, and Lasers Segment. It generates maximum revenue from Networking segment. The company geographically operates in North America. Europe, China, Japan and Rest of the world.

Coherent's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Coherent's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.07%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Coherent's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -6.08% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coherent's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.51%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coherent's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.55%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Coherent's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.83, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for COHR

Date Firm Action From To Oct 2021 Stifel Reinstates Hold Sep 2021 Susquehanna Downgrades Positive Neutral Feb 2021 Benchmark Downgrades Buy Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for COHR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.