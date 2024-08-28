Evaluating Clorox: Insights From 11 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated Clorox (NYSE:CLX), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 4 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 2 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Clorox and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $140.55, accompanied by a high estimate of $165.00 and a low estimate of $122.00. A 2.54% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $144.22.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Clorox by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wendy Nicholson Citigroup Raises Neutral $165.00 $145.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Underweight $130.00 $122.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $153.00 $162.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $148.00 $150.00 Stephen Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $151.00 $144.00 Robert Moskow TD Cowen Announces Sell $122.00 - Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $150.00 $158.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Underweight $122.00 $132.00 Wendy Nicholson Citigroup Lowers Neutral $145.00 $150.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $130.00 $135.00 Kevin Grundy Exane BNP Paribas Announces Underperform $130.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Clorox. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Clorox compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Clorox's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Clorox's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Clorox analyst ratings.

Get to Know Clorox Better

Since its inception more than 100 years ago, Clorox has grown to play in a variety of categories across the consumer products space, including cleaning supplies, laundry care, trash bags, cat litter, charcoal, food dressings, water-filtration products, and natural personal-care products. Beyond its namesake brand, the firm's portfolio includes Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, Tilex, Kingsford, Fresh Step, Glad, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, Brita, and Burt's Bees. Just less than 85% of Clorox's sales stem from its home turf.

Financial Milestones: Clorox's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Clorox's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.75% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Clorox's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 103.1%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Clorox's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 8.85, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CLX

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 Barclays Maintains Underweight Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CLX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.