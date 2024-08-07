Evaluating Clear Secure: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $37.6, with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $34.00. This current average is unchanged from the previous average price target.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Clear Secure by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $34.00 $34.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $34.00 $34.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Clear Secure. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Clear Secure compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Clear Secure's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Clear Secure's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Clear Secure analyst ratings.

Discovering Clear Secure: A Closer Look

Clear Secure Inc is an identity company making experiences safer and easier digitally and physically. It is involved in the creation of a frictionless travel experience while enhancing security. Its secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through lanes in airports which helps to make the travel experience safe and easy.

A Deep Dive into Clear Secure's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Clear Secure's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 35.28%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.5%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Clear Secure's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.42%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.82%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, Clear Secure faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for YOU

Date Firm Action From To Aug 2021 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Aug 2021 JP Morgan Downgrades Overweight Neutral Jul 2021 Loop Capital Initiates Coverage On Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for YOU

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.