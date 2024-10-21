Evaluating Clean Harbors: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $265.57, along with a high estimate of $275.00 and a low estimate of $252.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $239.86, the current average has increased by 10.72%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Clean Harbors among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $270.00 $252.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $274.00 $235.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $256.00 $223.00 Devin Dodge BMO Capital Raises Outperform $264.00 $242.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $252.00 $245.00 Michael Hoffman Stifel Raises Buy $275.00 $240.00 David Manthey Baird Raises Outperform $268.00 $242.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Clean Harbors. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Clean Harbors compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Clean Harbors's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Clean Harbors's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Inc is an environmental and industrial services provider. It provides parts cleaning and related environmental services to commercial, industrial, and automotive customers. Its business segments are Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The company generates the majority of its revenues from the Environmental Services segment.

Clean Harbors: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Clean Harbors's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.08%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Clean Harbors's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.58% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Clean Harbors's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.61%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Clean Harbors's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.89%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Clean Harbors's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.23, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

