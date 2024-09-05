Evaluating Chord Energy: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Chord Energy, revealing an average target of $205.88, a high estimate of $234.00, and a low estimate of $180.00. This current average represents a 4.17% decrease from the previous average price target of $214.83.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Chord Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Raises Buy $208.00 $201.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $206.00 $234.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Lowers Buy $180.00 $195.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $223.00 $226.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $234.00 $233.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Announces Buy $195.00 - Noah Hungness B of A Securities Announces Buy $201.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Chord Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chord Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Chord Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Chord Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corp is an independent exploration and production company. The company acquires, exploits, develops, and explores crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin.

Financial Milestones: Chord Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Chord Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 38.22% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Chord Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.84% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chord Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chord Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.11% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.14.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

