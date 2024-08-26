Evaluating Chewy: Insights From 17 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 17 analysts shared their evaluations of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $26.76, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 18.3% from the previous average price target of $22.62.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Chewy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lauren Schenk Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $30.00 $28.00 Justin Kleber Baird Raises Outperform $32.00 $26.00 Curtis Nagle B of A Securities Raises Underperform $20.00 $18.50 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $35.00 $35.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Raises Neutral $28.00 $16.00 Jonathan Elias Guggenheim Raises Buy $32.00 $25.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Raises Outperform $35.00 $28.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Raises Neutral $20.00 $18.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $22.00 $19.00 Lee Horowitz Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $20.00 $18.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $28.00 $22.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Raises Outperform $24.00 $19.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Neutral $21.00 $19.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Raises Outperform $28.00 $25.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $22.00 $16.00 Lauren Schenk Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $28.00 $27.00 Anna Andreeva Needham Raises Buy $30.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Chewy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Chewy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Chewy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Chewy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Chewy's Background

Chewy is the largest e-commerce pet care retailer in the US, generating $11.2 billion in 2023 sales across pet food, treats, hard goods, and pharmacy categories. The firm was founded in 2011, acquired by PetSmart in 2017, and tapped public markets as a stand-alone company in 2019 after spending a couple of years developing under the aegis of the pet superstore chain. The firm generates sales from pet food, treats, over-the-counter medications, medical prescription fulfillment, and hard goods, like crates, leashes, and bowls.

Chewy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Chewy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.12% as of 30 April, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Chewy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.32%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chewy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.6%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chewy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.09%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Chewy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.81, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

