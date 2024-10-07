Evaluating Charles River: Insights From 12 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for Charles River (NYSE:CRL), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 7 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 1 2M Ago 2 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Charles River, presenting an average target of $211.08, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. This current average represents a 14.54% decrease from the previous average price target of $247.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Charles River. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ross Muken Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $190.00 $225.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $215.00 $250.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Sell $175.00 $215.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Lowers Neutral $190.00 $191.00 Charles Rhyee TD Cowen Lowers Hold $203.00 $228.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $210.00 $230.00 Dan Brennan UBS Lowers Buy $240.00 $290.00 Ross Muken Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $225.00 $265.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $250.00 $290.00 Casey Woodring JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $205.00 $270.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Lowers Neutral $191.00 $239.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Lowers Outperform $239.00 $271.00

Charles River Laboratories was founded in 1947 and is a leading provider of drug discovery and development services. The company's research model & services segment is the leading provider of animal models for laboratory testing, which breeds and delivers animal research models with specific genetic characteristics for preclinical studies around the world. The discovery & safety assessment segment includes services required to take a drug through the early development process, including discovery services. The manufacturing support segment includes microbial solutions, which provides in vitro (non-animal) testing products, biologics testing services, and avian vaccine services.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Charles River's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.19%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Charles River's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.77%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Charles River's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.12%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Charles River's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.76, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

