Evaluating Broadwind: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 3 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Broadwind, revealing an average target of $5.88, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $3.50. Experiencing a 5.92% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $6.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Broadwind by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Clare Roth MKM Lowers Buy $3.50 $4.00 Eric Stine Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $4.00 $5.00 Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Broadwind. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Broadwind compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Broadwind's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Broadwind Better

Broadwind Inc is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean technology and other specialized applications. The company provide technologically high value products to customers with complex systems and stringent quality standards that operate in energy, mining and infrastructure sectors, in the United States of America. It capabilities include heavy fabrications, welding, metal rolling, coatings, gear cutting and shaping, gearbox manufacturing and repair, heat treat, assembly, engineering and packaging solutions. It operates through three operating segments namely Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions.

Financial Milestones: Broadwind's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Broadwind's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -23.03%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Broadwind's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.01% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Broadwind's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.65%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Broadwind's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.53.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

