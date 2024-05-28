Evaluating Booz Allen Hamilton: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $171.0, a high estimate of $175.00, and a low estimate of $169.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.06% increase from the previous average price target of $158.25.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Booz Allen Hamilton by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $169.00 $158.00 Bert Subin Stifel Raises Buy $175.00 $170.00 Bert Subin Stifel Raises Buy $170.00 $155.00 Howard Rubel Jefferies Raises Buy $170.00 $150.00

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp is a provider of management consulting services to the U.S. government. Other services offered include technology, such as cloud computing and cybersecurity consulting, and engineering consulting. The consulting services are focused on defense, intelligence, and civil markets. In addition to the U.S. government, Booz Allen Hamilton provides its management and technology consulting services to large corporations, institutions, and nonprofit organizations. The company assists clients in long-term engagements around the globe.

A Deep Dive into Booz Allen Hamilton's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Booz Allen Hamilton's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.89%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Booz Allen Hamilton's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Booz Allen Hamilton's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.9%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Booz Allen Hamilton's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.95%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, Booz Allen Hamilton faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

