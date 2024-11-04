Evaluating Biogen: Insights From 17 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 17 analysts have released ratings for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 4 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $253.47, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $180.00. Experiencing a 5.09% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $267.06.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Biogen's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Schott JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $210.00 $220.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $255.00 $270.00 Carter Gould Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $180.00 $190.00 Phil Nadeau TD Cowen Lowers Buy $275.00 $300.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $270.00 $270.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $204.00 $285.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $270.00 $270.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $230.00 $260.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $269.00 $292.00 Colin Bristow UBS Lowers Neutral $202.00 $234.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $285.00 $285.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Lowers Neutral $205.00 $210.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $292.00 $292.00 Eric Schmidt Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $292.00 $292.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $285.00 $285.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $285.00 $285.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Biogen. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Biogen compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Biogen's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Biogen's Background

Biogen and Idec merged in 2003, combining forces to market Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex and Idec's cancer drug Rituxan. Today, Rituxan and next-generation antibody Gazyva (oncology) and Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis) are marketed via a collaboration with Roche. Biogen markets several multiple sclerosis drugs including Plegridy, Tysabri, Tecfidera, and Vumerity. Biogen's newer products include Spinraza (SMA, with partner Ionis), Leqembi (Alzheimers, with partner Eisai), Skyclarys (Friedreich's Ataxia, Reata), Zurzuvae (postpartum depression, Sage), and Qalsody (ALS, Ionis). Biogen has several drug candidates in phase 3 trials in neurology, immunology, and rare diseases.

Understanding the Numbers: Biogen's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Biogen displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.04%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Biogen's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.76%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Biogen's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.41%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Biogen's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.41%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Biogen's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.41, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

