Evaluating BigCommerce Holdings: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $11.0, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. This current average has decreased by 5.17% from the previous average price target of $11.60.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive BigCommerce Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $6.00 $8.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $8.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to BigCommerce Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of BigCommerce Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of BigCommerce Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into BigCommerce Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About BigCommerce Holdings

BigCommerce Holdings Inc is engaged in offering Software-as-a-service (SaaS) e-commerce platform. The company's SaaS platform engages in the creation of online stores by delivering a combination of ease-of-use, enterprise functionality, and flexibility. It powers both the customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to popular online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems. The group operates in a single segment covering geographical areas of Americas-U.S.; Americas-other; EMEA; and APAC, of which majority of revenue is generated from Americas-U.S.

Financial Milestones: BigCommerce Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: BigCommerce Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.46%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -13.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BigCommerce Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -42.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): BigCommerce Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.52%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: BigCommerce Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 13.39. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

