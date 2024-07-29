Evaluating Bank of Hawaii: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $63.5, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 9.48% increase from the previous average price target of $58.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Bank of Hawaii. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Raises Neutral $70.00 $63.00 Andrew Liesch Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $70.00 $58.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Underperform $60.00 $58.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Raises Hold $54.00 $53.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Bank of Hawaii. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bank of Hawaii compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Bank of Hawaii's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Bank of Hawaii's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bank of Hawaii analyst ratings.

Discovering Bank of Hawaii: A Closer Look

Bank of Hawaii Corp provides a broad range of financial products and services predominantly to customers in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. The Bank's subsidiaries are engaged in equipment leasing, securities brokerage, investment advisory services, and providing credit insurance. It is organized into three business segments for management reporting purposes: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. Majority of the revenue is generated from Consumer Banking segment which offers a broad range of financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products; private banking and international client banking services; trust services; investment management; and institutional investment advisory services.

Bank of Hawaii's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Bank of Hawaii faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.47% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bank of Hawaii's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.68% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bank of Hawaii's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.14% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Bank of Hawaii's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.52. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BOH

Date Firm Action From To Oct 2021 Jefferies Maintains Hold Oct 2020 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Apr 2020 Compass Point Upgrades Neutral Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BOH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.