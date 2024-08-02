Evaluating Axcelis Technologies: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $172.0, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 14.13% from the previous average price target of $150.71.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Axcelis Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Diffely DA Davidson Raises Buy $175.00 $150.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Raises Buy $180.00 $170.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $190.00 $175.00 Christian Schwab Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $174.00 $130.00 Duksan Jang B of A Securities Raises Neutral $160.00 $150.00 Duksan Jang B of A Securities Raises Neutral $150.00 $125.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $175.00 $155.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Axcelis Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Axcelis Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Axcelis Technologies's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Axcelis Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Axcelis Technologies analyst ratings.

Get to Know Axcelis Technologies Better

Axcelis Technologies Inc designs, manufactures and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. In addition to equipment, the company provide aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. Geographically, the group has a business presence in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe, of which key revenue is derived from the Asia Pacific.

Axcelis Technologies: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Axcelis Technologies faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.65% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 20.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.99%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Axcelis Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ACLS

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 Needham Maintains Buy Nov 2021 Needham Maintains Buy Apr 2021 Needham Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ACLS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.