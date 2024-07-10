Evaluating Axcelis Technologies: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $156.0, along with a high estimate of $175.00 and a low estimate of $130.00. This current average represents a 0.16% decrease from the previous average price target of $156.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Axcelis Technologies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Duksan Jang B of A Securities Raises Neutral $150.00 $125.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $175.00 $155.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $155.00 $165.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Lowers Buy $170.00 $180.00 Christian Schwab Craig-Hallum Maintains Buy $130.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Axcelis Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Axcelis Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Axcelis Technologies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Axcelis Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Axcelis Technologies's Background

Axcelis Technologies Inc designs, manufactures and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. In addition to equipment, the company provide aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. Geographically, the group has a business presence in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe, of which key revenue is derived from the Asia Pacific.

Financial Milestones: Axcelis Technologies's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Axcelis Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.65% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Axcelis Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 20.44%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axcelis Technologies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.84%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axcelis Technologies's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.99%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Axcelis Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

