Evaluating Avidity Biosciences: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $71.5, with a high estimate of $96.00 and a low estimate of $53.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.38% increase from the previous average price target of $68.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Avidity Biosciences is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ritu Baral TD Cowen Raises Buy $78.00 $56.00 Corinne Johnson Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $59.00 - Eric Schmidt Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $96.00 $96.00 Eric Schmidt Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $96.00 $96.00 Eric Schmidt Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $96.00 $96.00 Gena Wang Barclays Announces Overweight $63.00 - Josh Schimmer Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $53.00 $54.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Josh Schimmer Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $54.00 $45.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Raises Buy $60.00 $45.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Avidity Biosciences. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Avidity Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Avidity Biosciences's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Avidity Biosciences analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Inc is a biotechnology company. The company develops novel Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates therapies designed to overcome the current limitations of oligonucleotide therapies in order to treat a wide range of serious diseases. Its product, AOC 1001, is designed to treat a rare monogenic muscle disease.

Avidity Biosciences's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Avidity Biosciences's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.7% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3461.76%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Avidity Biosciences's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -6.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Avidity Biosciences's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Avidity Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RNA

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform Sep 2021 Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage On Outperform Aug 2021 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for RNA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.