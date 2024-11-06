Evaluating AvalonBay Communities: Insights From 11 Financial Analysts

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for AvalonBay Communities, presenting an average target of $233.55, a high estimate of $249.00, and a low estimate of $216.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.33% increase from the previous average price target of $219.64.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of AvalonBay Communities by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $233.00 $234.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $244.00 $229.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $229.00 $225.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $247.00 $212.00 Derek Johnston Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $249.00 $206.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $225.00 $223.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $223.00 $216.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $230.00 $213.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $229.00 $218.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $244.00 $222.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $216.00 $218.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AvalonBay Communities. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AvalonBay Communities compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of AvalonBay Communities's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into AvalonBay Communities's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on AvalonBay Communities analyst ratings.

Get to Know AvalonBay Communities Better

AvalonBay Communities owns a portfolio of 281 apartment communities with over 87,000 units and is developing 18 additional properties with over 6,200 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in major metropolitan areas of New England, New York/New Jersey, Washington D.C., California, and the Pacific Northwest.

AvalonBay Communities's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: AvalonBay Communities's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AvalonBay Communities's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 34.91%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AvalonBay Communities's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.16%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): AvalonBay Communities's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.22%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.73.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AVB

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy Feb 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for AVB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.