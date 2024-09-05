Evaluating ATI: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on ATI (NYSE:ATI), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated ATI and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $75.43, accompanied by a high estimate of $81.00 and a low estimate of $67.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.69% increase from the previous average price target of $69.40.

The perception of ATI by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Minervino Susquehanna Announces Positive $75.00 - Seth Seifman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $75.00 $65.00 Philip Gibbs Keybanc Raises Overweight $67.00 $66.00 Josh Sullivan Benchmark Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Scott Deuschle Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $81.00 $80.00 Josh Sullivan Benchmark Raises Buy $80.00 $56.00 Andre Madrid BTIG Announces Buy $70.00 -

Delving into ATI's Background

ATI Inc supplies specialty metals to various end markets, including aerospace and defense, oil and gas, automotive, and electrical energy, among many others. The company's operating segment includes High-Performance Materials and Components and Advanced Alloys and Solutions. The majority of revenue is from the High-Performance Materials segment. The High-Performance Materials segment is focused on a wide range of high-performance specialty materials, parts, and components for several major end markets, including the aerospace & defense, medical, and energy markets. Geographically, it operates in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Canada, and Others, the majority is from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of ATI

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: ATI displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.71%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: ATI's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.48%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.25%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ATI's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.69%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.6, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

