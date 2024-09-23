Evaluating Assurant: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Ratings for Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $210.33, a high estimate of $224.00, and a low estimate of $194.00. Marking an increase of 1.69%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $206.83.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Assurant. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Nadel UBS Raises Buy $224.00 $217.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $200.00 $200.00 Tommy McJoynt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $194.00 $186.00 John Nadel UBS Raises Buy $217.00 $210.00 Grace Carter B of A Securities Lowers Buy $222.00 $223.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $205.00 $205.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Assurant. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Assurant compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Assurant's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Assurant's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Assurant analyst ratings.

Discovering Assurant: A Closer Look

Assurant Inc offers a range of property-casualty, health, employee benefit, and warranty insurance to a client base made up of individuals and institutions. Its segments are Global Housing, Global lifestyle, Corporate and Other. Global Housing provides lender-placed homeowners insurance, lender-placed manufactured housing insurance and lender-placed flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and voluntary manufactured housing insurance, voluntary homeowners insurance and other specialty products. Global Lifestyle, the key revenue-generating segment, provides mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances; vehicle protection; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Assurant's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Assurant's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.08%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Assurant's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.45%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Assurant's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.8% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Assurant's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.56%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Assurant's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.42, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AIZ

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Nov 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Oct 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AIZ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.