Evaluating Arlo Technologies: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Arlo Technologies, revealing an average target of $22.5, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.72% increase from the previous average price target of $22.12.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Arlo Technologies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $24.00 $24.00 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $24.00 $24.00 Scott Searle Roth MKM Raises Buy $18.00 $16.50 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $24.00 $24.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Arlo Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Arlo Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Arlo Technologies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Arlo Technologies: A Closer Look

Arlo Technologies Inc is engaged in the provision of security and video monitoring solutions for homes and businesses. It provides different products and services such as, subscription based services like Arlo Secure, Arlo Total Security, Arlo Safe, and security devices, like smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, video doorbells, floodlight cameras and home security systems. Geographically, the company generates majority of its revenue from the United States and rest from Spain, Ireland and other regions.

Key Indicators: Arlo Technologies's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Arlo Technologies's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.75%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Arlo Technologies's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.07%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -11.61%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arlo Technologies's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.95%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, Arlo Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

