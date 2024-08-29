Evaluating Applied Digital: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 3 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $9.22, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. Observing a 5.01% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $8.78.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Applied Digital. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Darren Aftahi Roth MKM Lowers Buy $10.00 $11.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Darren Aftahi Roth MKM Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $8.00 $6.00 Darren Aftahi Roth MKM Raises Buy $11.00 $8.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Applied Digital. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Applied Digital compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Applied Digital's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Applied Digital's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Applied Digital: A Closer Look

Applied Digital Corp designs, develops and operates next-generation datacenters across North America to provide digital infrastructure solutions to the rapidly growing high performance computing industry.

Applied Digital: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Applied Digital's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 207.65% as of 29 February, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -144.96%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Applied Digital's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -45.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Applied Digital's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.18%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Applied Digital's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.48.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

