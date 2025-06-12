Evaluating Apple Against Peers In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in relation to its major competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 30.96 44.45 7.55 37.11% $32.25 $44.87 5.08% Super Micro Computer Inc 23.48 4.04 1.26 1.72% $0.14 $0.44 19.48% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 17.52 1 0.77 -4.4% $0.87 $2.17 5.87% NetApp Inc 18.10 19.77 3.26 33.42% $0.43 $1.19 3.84% Western Digital Corp 19.07 3.75 1.25 5.86% $0.28 $0.91 30.94% Pure Storage Inc 144.58 14.43 5.80 -1.1% $0.09 $0.59 -11.52% Eastman Kodak Co 12.23 0.84 0.51 -1.66% $0.02 $0.05 -0.8% Turtle Beach Corp 18.20 2.25 0.75 -0.55% $0.0 $0.02 14.42% Average 36.17 6.58 1.94 4.76% $0.26 $0.77 8.89%

When closely examining Apple, the following trends emerge:

At 30.96 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.86x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 44.45 , which is 6.76x the industry average, Apple might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 7.55 , which is 3.89x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 37.11% is 32.35% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.25 Billion is 124.04x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $44.87 Billion , which indicates 58.27x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 5.08%, which is much lower than the industry average of 8.89%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Apple with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple is positioned in the middle among its top 4 peers.

This suggests a relatively balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a moderate level of debt while also utilizing equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, despite slower revenue growth. Overall, Apple's financial performance is solid, with room for potential growth in the future.

