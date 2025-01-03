Evaluating Apple Against Peers In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in relation to its major competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 40.11 64.72 9.61 23.83% $32.5 $43.88 6.07% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 11.12 1.14 0.95 5.72% $1.44 $2.61 15.06% NetApp Inc 21.35 26.42 3.79 32.84% $0.44 $1.18 6.15% Western Digital Corp 67.99 1.84 1.44 4.28% $0.86 $1.55 48.91% Pure Storage Inc 160.23 14.45 7.23 4.44% $0.11 $0.58 8.81% Super Micro Computer Inc 14.96 3.22 1.21 6.68% $0.4 $0.6 37.87% Eastman Kodak Co 9.60 0.55 0.59 1.34% $0.04 $0.04 -2.97% Turtle Beach Corp 55 3.36 1.01 3.3% $0.01 $0.03 59.51% AstroNova Inc 22.76 0.95 0.57 0.26% $0.0 $0.01 7.65% Average 45.38 6.49 2.1 7.36% $0.41 $0.82 22.62%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of Apple, the following trends become evident:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 40.11 significantly below the industry average by 0.88x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 64.72, which is 9.97x the industry average, Apple might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.61, which is 4.58x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.83% is 16.47% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.5 Billion, which is 79.27x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $43.88 Billion is 53.51x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 6.07% compared to the industry average of 22.62%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Apple in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Apple holds a middle position in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates a balanced financial structure with a moderate level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting a premium valuation relative to industry peers. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Apple demonstrates strong performance with high figures, reflecting efficient operations and profitability. However, the low revenue growth rate may raise concerns about the company's ability to expand its market share compared to industry peers.

