Evaluating Apple Against Peers In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 36.88 59.52 8.84 23.83% $32.5 $43.88 6.07% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 15.62 1.30 1 2.34% $1.23 $2.44 10.11% NetApp Inc 23.86 26.88 4.05 23.9% $0.38 $1.1 7.61% Western Digital Corp 74.05 2 1.57 4.28% $0.86 $1.55 48.91% Pure Storage Inc 121.82 11.87 6.11 2.52% $0.08 $0.54 10.91% Super Micro Computer Inc 11.56 2.49 0.94 6.68% $0.4 $0.6 37.87% Eastman Kodak Co 9.98 0.47 0.48 2.09% $0.05 $0.06 -9.49% Immersion Corp 5.02 1.26 1.79 13.41% $0.03 $0.06 1323.8% AstroNova Inc 16.74 1.15 0.71 -0.34% $0.0 $0.01 14.12% Average 34.83 5.93 2.08 6.86% $0.38 $0.79 180.48%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

After examining Apple, the following trends can be inferred:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 36.88 for this company is 1.06x above the industry average, indicating a premium valuation associated with the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 59.52, which is 10.04x the industry average, Apple might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.84, which is 4.25x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.83% is 16.97% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.5 Billion, which is 85.53x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $43.88 Billion, which indicates 55.54x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 6.07% is significantly below the industry average of 180.48%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Apple against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

When compared to its top 4 peers, Apple has a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

This implies that the company maintains a balanced financial structure with a reasonable level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers, indicating a potentially overvalued stock. On the other hand, Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency relative to industry competitors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.