Evaluating Ameresco: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ameresco, presenting an average target of $36.5, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.35% from the previous average price target of $34.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Ameresco among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Kallo Baird Raises Outperform $42.00 $32.00 William Grippin UBS Raises Buy $40.00 $39.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Hold $33.00 - Ben Kallo Baird Maintains Outperform $32.00 $32.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $35.00 $37.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $37.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ameresco. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ameresco compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ameresco's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ameresco's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Ameresco

Ameresco Inc provides energy efficiency solutions for facilities in North America and Europe. It focuses on projects that reduce energy, also focuses on the operations and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco distributes solar energy products and systems, such as PV panels, solar regulators, solar charge controllers, inverters, solar-powered lighting systems, solar-powered water pumps, solar panel mounting hardware, and other system components. The company's segment includes U.S. Regions; U.S. Federal; Canada; Alternative Fuels; Non-Solar DG and All Other. It derives a majority of revenue from the U.S. Regions segment.

Ameresco's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Ameresco showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 33.91% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Ameresco's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ameresco's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.55%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ameresco's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ameresco's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.82. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

