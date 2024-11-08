Evaluating Affirm Holdings: Insights From 16 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 16 analysts provided ratings for Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $49.62, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 21.02% increase from the previous average price target of $41.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Affirm Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $56.00 $47.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $57.00 $52.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $54.00 $46.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $45.00 $25.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $52.00 $40.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $37.00 $20.00 Vincent Caintic BTIG Announces Buy $68.00 - Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $46.00 $46.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $54.00 $50.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Announces Positive $52.00 - Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $50.00 $41.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Underperform $25.00 $20.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $46.00 $43.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Buy $42.00 $36.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $45.00 $43.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Affirm Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Affirm Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

Affirm Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Affirm Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 47.86% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Affirm Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.85%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Affirm Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.69%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Affirm Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.48%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, Affirm Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

